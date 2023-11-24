Lifeline charity secures major funding windfall from Wyre Forest company

Community Transport Wyre Forest secured a major sponsorship deal with domestic appliances company The Wash House, worth £6,000 a year.

The charity, which provides lifeline transport services for elderly and disabled people, is set to benefit to the tune of around £500 a month.

In partnership with manufacturers, Wash House sales on every Bosch, Neff and Siemens product, from kettles to fridge freezers, will earn the charity a £2 donation.

Philip Bowden, founder of The Wash House, which has stores at Wilden in Stourport, Worcester and Hereford, said: “I was a special constable and a community first responder for the ambulance service for many years and I’m passionate about giving back to the community.

“This charity provides an amazing door-to-door service for hundreds of people across the district and neighbouring areas and we are delighted to be able to support them.”

Community Transport relies on volunteers who either drive their own cars or its fleet of minibuses to take people to medical appointments, social activities such as lunch clubs and day centres, to visit friends and relatives, on trips to the shops and group outings.

Beverley Coldrick, chief officer, said: “As a comparatively small charity, we are overwhelmed to secure a major sponsor like The Wash House.

“We rely heavily on fundraising, donations and grants and this additional, regular income will really help us to maintain and develop our services and keep the cost to our users down.”

Anyone wishing to donate to the charity can do so via its gofundme page. For more information visit ctwyre.org.uk