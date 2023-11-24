Hotel backs homeless charity's Christmas hamper appeal

The Basement Project, in Bromsgrove, gives struggling young people across Worcestershire respite from worrying about food through its Christmas hamper appeal.

Brockencote Hall Hotel has pledged to donate a hamper for each bedroom booked at Christmas. In 2021 the charity made 269 food hampers, which had doubled by last Christmas and the charity believes this year demand will outstrip previous years.

Kelly Turner, Community Fundraiser at The Basement Project, said: “As a small charity supporting local young people in crisis, we are extremely grateful to Brockencote Hall for supporting us with hampers for the festive period.

“Last Christmas we supported over 600 local young people with food, and we expect the need this year to be even higher.

“Hampers from Brockencote will go a long way to helping our young clients, who are often alone at Christmas, to have an enjoyable festive period with enough food in their cupboards. We cannot thank all involved enough."

The Basement Project is based on Hanover Street in Bromsgrove and offers a drop-in service and support in the community to young people in Worcestershire aged 25 and under who are at risk of homelessness, are homeless or who are in crisis.

It also offers counselling, mediation and a food bank, with the aim of helping young people to get set up in a tenancy and move towards independence.

Brockencote Hall Hotel is hoping to be able to donate 21 hampers, one for each bedroom in the main manor house, while people are also able to donate items to the appeal at the hotel.

The hampers will include much-needed items such as tinned ham/turkey roll, festive biscuit/cake/chocolate selections, Christmas crackers, coffee, cream cracker selection boxes, toiletry gift packs, and warm Christmas socks.

Jack Hartshorne, the hotel’s General Manager, added: “Christmas is a time to think of others so we are delighted to support the incredible work of The Basement Project this year.

“Food is such a big part of the offering at Brockencote Hall which is why we have chosen to donate items of food to the local community to help those less fortunate enjoy their Christmas.

“We are also opening our doors as a donation drop-off point should members of the public want to support the campaign.”

Brockencote Hall Hotel is a Victorian country manor house hotel owned by The Eden Hotel Collection, and includes its 3 AA Rosette The Chaddesley Restaurant.

The hotel's Giving Back campaign is linked to its Christmas package, which includes a three-night stay from December 24 and has limited availability remaining.

For more information visit www.brockencotehall.com or visit www.basementproject.org.