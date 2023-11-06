Council offering shoppers free parking over festive period

From December 1 to 29, visitors to Wyre Forest District Council-owned car parks will be able to park for free from 3pm until 6pm on Mondays to Fridays.

Councillor Ben Brookes, Wyre Forest District Council’s cabinet member for operational services, said: “We are delighted to be offering free parking again in the run up to Christmas.

"We know it has been a challenging time for both residents and businesses and we hope that people will be able to take advantage of the free parking and support our local shops and cafes. We encourage everyone to enjoy the festive season while shopping locally.”

The parking offer applies to car parks owned by Wyre Forest District Council only.

It is not available at Weaver’s Wharf car park in Kidderminster, which is privately owned.

Signs will be put up at the entrances to all council car parks and information will also be displayed at all ticket machines.

Motorists – including those using the MiPermit app – won’t need to pay for parking during this time.

Tickets do not need to be displayed and any overpayments will not be refunded.

The festive offer is in addition to the free hour parking available at Gardners Meadow car park in Bewdley.

The Gardners Meadow scheme starts today and is available 8am-6pm, Mondays to Fridays.

Motorists must get a ticket from the machine to benefit from this offer.