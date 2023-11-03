Woman left seriously injured after car hits tree in late-night smash

The car was travelling along Hagley Wood Lane, Romsley, just after midnight on Thursday when it left the road.

Emergency services including police and ambulance crews attended the scene of the single-vehicle crash.

A West Mercia Police spokesperson said: "The passenger of the car, a 25-year-old woman, was taken to Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham and was left with serious injuries."

One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 00.57am on Thursday to a collision involving a car and a tree on Hagley Wood Lane, Romsley in Halesowen.

"One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene. Upon arrival, we found a woman who was a passenger in the car.

"She was assessed by ambulance staff at the scene and had sustained serious injuries. She was conveyed to Queen Elizabeth Hospital for further assessment."

Anyone with information is asked to get into contact with police by contacting PC Kevan Mcnamee via email kevan.mcnamee@westmercia.police.uk quoting incident 006i of Tuesday 2 November, 2023.