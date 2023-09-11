Police appeal to find man who has gone missing in Wyre Forest area

Can you help police find Adrian?

Officers have appealed for the public's help in finding Adrian Berwick, aged 53.

He was last seen on Saturday after being dropped off at the Wyre forest visitors centre at around 6am.

West Mercia Police believe he is still in the Wyre Forest area.

Adrian was wearing neutral coloured /grey clothes and was carrying a bag.

Officers also released an image of Adrian to accompany the appeal.

The appeal added: "If you have seen him or have any information, please contact PC Palfreyman by email thomas.palfreyman@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 07977180927