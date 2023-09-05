Fines for litter could be increased under council proposal

Fines for litter in Wyre Forest could increase under council plans. Photo: Suzy Hazelwood

Wyre Forest District Council’s Cabinet is considering a new Environmental Enforcement Policy at its meeting on Tuesday, September 12.

If adopted, the policy would see fixed penalty notices increase from £150 to £500 for littering, graffiti and fly posting.

For flytipping offenders could be charged £1,000 rather than the £400 current maximum amount and for all offences, the fine would be reduced if it is paid within a given period.

The proposed charges have been made possible thanks to the government’s Antisocial Behaviour Action Plan, which aims to clamp down on these crimes and build stronger communities.

The government introduced a new regulation in July which allows councils to increase the upper limits.

Wyre Forest District Council’s Cabinet is considering introducing the maximum amounts the government has set out for fixed penalty notices.

During the last financial year, the council issued 156 fixed penalty notices and income raised from higher fines would be invested back into tackling environmental crimes.

Councillor Ben Brookes, Wyre Forest District Council’s Cabinet Member for Operational Services said: “We want our district to be a safe and clean place for everyone to enjoy.

"These environmental crimes make the place look a mess, they are harmful to wildlife and the environment and cost a fortune to clear up.

"I can’t understand why people continue to think it is acceptable in the first-place, but to then expect the taxpayers of Wyre Forest to foot the bill for cleaning up is infuriating.

"We hope that by introducing the new upper limits to fines it will deter people from harming our public spaces in the first place and make sure those who continue to offend face tougher consequences.”"

The Cabinet meeting on September 12 starts at 6pm and will be webcast.