Kinver man volunteering at rock house where past generations of his family lived

Kinver Edge volunteer Stuart Reeves next to the rock house where his grandparents, father, and aunt used to live.

But Stuart Reeves has a unique connection to the rock houses at Kinver Edge, where he volunteers for the National Trust tourist attraction.

Three generations of Stuart's family once lived in one of the cave homes, which are carved out of the soft, red sandstone hillside below the summit of Kinver Edge.

Dubbed the "Switzerland of the Midlands", Kinver became a "green lung" for people enjoying day trips from the Black Country.

The famous cave homes are even believed to have inspired the hobbit holes in J.R.R Tolkien's Lord of the Rings.

Kinver Edge volunteer Stuart Reeves in the front room of the rock house where his grandparents, father, and aunt used to live.

Stuart decided to become a part of his family's legacy after retiring as a pharmacy driver, by volunteering at the Reeves's former home.

The 69-year-old, who jokes about being a "rock star", said: "I started volunteering two and a half years ago, just before Covid. I had officially retired and wanted to do something else.

"There's only so much gardening you can do," he laughed. Reflecting on his experience as a volunteer, Stuart added: "It's quite surreal really. I find it really rewarding."

Stuart's father, Bill Reeves, was called "the caveman" and "Mr Kinver" by locals who knew him and was well-known in Kinver.

Volunteers Stuart Reeves, David Bowen and Mavis Robinson outside the rock house at Kinver Edge where Stuart's family lived

Aged 11, Bill and his family moved into one of the four cave homes at Holy Austin Rock.

The family of four paid 15 shillings a month rent to live in five small rooms with no electricity, no running water and holes in the walls for windows.

However, the caves were warm in winter, cool in summer, and were said to be less damp than many working class homes of the time.

When visiting the cave houses again in April 1993, after a £300,000 project to refurbish one had been launched, Bill told the Express & Star: "I liked it here.

"There was plenty of space and enough light, and there was piped gas. You soon got used to it.’"

The family even sold tea and cakes to city folk who came to stare at their unusual home.

Bill moved away from Kinver to serve in the 14th army in Burma during the last war, before meeting his future wife in London.

Stuart was born in 1954 and the family moved back to Kinver in 1956, although not into any of the rock houses. Bill and his wife Mildred had two further sons, Andrew and Ian.

Sadly, Bill died in his sleep at Stourbridge's Corbett Hospital in 1993, at the age of 71, after suffering from lung cancer.

The front room of one of the rock houses at Kinver Edge.

Nearly three decades later, his son decided to volunteer at the former family home and had a poignant reckoning with the past.

Stuart said: "There's an audio that plays on a loop, with people rambling on about what it was like to live in the rock houses.

"The first time I came in to volunteer, the recording was playing, and my dad came on.

"I'd never heard it before. I didn't even know my dad had done this recording. He'd never told me about it.

"I had to go outside because it was too emotional for me. I still get goosebumps and shivers thinking about it."

On returning inside, feeling more composed, Stuart then recognised the voice of his Aunt Joyce, who had also been interviewed about growing up in the rock house.

Now, every Thursday and Friday, Stuart has the privilege of volunteering in the historic rock house where generations of his family lived their lives.