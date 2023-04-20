World renowned Kidderminster cancer expert speaking in the town next month

Dr Kevin Litchfield (centre) with committee chairman Peter Tomlinson (right) and treasurer David Smith

The district’s Cancer Research UK committee is holding the popular event at Stourport Manor Hotel on Tuesday, May 16.

Dr Kevin Litchfield, from University College London’s Cancer Institute, where he leads his own laboratory specialising in cancer immunogenomics will be welcomed back for a second time as guest speaker.

Kevin, originally from Kidderminster, trained in maths and bioinformatics before working in the pharmaceutical industry at Novartis Oncology for eight years.

He then completed his PhD in London, specialising in cancer genetics and undertook postdoctoral research at the Francis Crick Institute in cancer immunogenomics.

Wyre Forest Cancer Research UK committee chairman Peter Tomlinson said: “Kevin was a fascinating speaker last year and we are thrilled to have him back to tell us more about the ground-breaking research he and his team are undertaking.

“We would like to welcome friends old and new to the lunch, which we hope will top last year’s £2,400 taking us a step nearer our £1 million goal from our current total of £964,000.”