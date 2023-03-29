M5 works in Worcestershire delayed but others will continue

Bosses said the work today and Thursday on the southbound route from Junctions 6 and 5 – for Worcester and Droitwich Spa – would be delayed.

It would have seen vital road markings being installed. However the route will still be closed tonight and Thursday from 10pm and 6am.

The route will be shut for whilst barrier repairs are being carried out. Teams will also be cleaning gullies and drainage, cutting back vegetation and picking up litter.

National Highways will now be introducing the temporary road layout next month after specialist teams identified the cause of carriageway deterioration. Permanent repairs will be taking place in autumn at the location.

Extensive survey work has been taking place over recent weeks to assess the problem, which is impacting the side of the M5, the hard shoulder and lane one.

Specialist analysis of the results has shown that part of the ground underneath the M5 has degraded. Following the analysis of initial samples, further investigation work at the location is planned in the coming weeks.

Comprehensive strengthening works are required to restabilise the affected area and to keep this part of the M5 safe for years to come. National Highways is now planning the repair works.