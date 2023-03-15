Notification Settings

St Patrick's Day Irish folk music concert to raise cash for charity

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Irish eyes will be smiling on St Patrick's Day in Kidderminster at a charity concert featuring the best traditional music, song and dance.

Irish music makers Liam Tomlinson, Charlie Villa and John Edwards

Proceeds from the evening, at St Ambrose Parish Hall, will be divided equally between KEMP Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The line-up will feature Liam Tomlinson on tin whistle, harmonica and vocals, Charlie Villa on guitar and vocals, John Edwards on guitar, mandolin and vocals, Mark Bettis on keyboard and the Katy Collins School of Irish Dance.

Refreshments and sandwiches will be available and guests are invited to bring their own alcohol.

Tickets for the concert at the hall in Leswell Street, on Friday March 17, from 7.30pm to 11pm, are £10 (adults) and £5 (children under 16) and are available from Charlie Villa on 07759 629938, or Sinead Maffei on 07980 846301.

Adam Smith

