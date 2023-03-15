St Patrick's Day Irish folk music concert to raise cash for charity

Irish music makers Liam Tomlinson, Charlie Villa and John Edwards

Proceeds from the evening, at St Ambrose Parish Hall, will be divided equally between KEMP Hospice and the Alzheimer’s Society.

The line-up will feature Liam Tomlinson on tin whistle, harmonica and vocals, Charlie Villa on guitar and vocals, John Edwards on guitar, mandolin and vocals, Mark Bettis on keyboard and the Katy Collins School of Irish Dance.

Refreshments and sandwiches will be available and guests are invited to bring their own alcohol.