The M5 northbound at junction 4. Photo: Google

National Highways first reported the crash on the northbound carriageway at junction 4 at 12.39am.

Just over three hours later, the agency said: "The M5 northbound remains closed within junction 4, Rubery, following a serious collision. Traffic is being diverted via the exit and entry slip roads."

West Mercia Police said the motorway "will remain closed into the morning and impact on rush hour traffic".