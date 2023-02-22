Cancer Research fundraisers close in on £1 million target

Pam Jarvie and Trefor Cook dishing up

The charity’s local committee reported at its annual meeting last week a total of £28,000 was collected in 2022, leaving them “tantalisingly close” to their goal for Cancer Research UK.

Treasurer David Smith said: “It was the aim of our founder Margaret Griffin to raise £1million. Sadly, after running the committee for more than 50 years, she died aged 91 in 2021 and we now carry the baton.”

More than £14,000 was collected last year from in memoriam and general donations, including £870 in memory of committee stalwart Gerry Wilner.

The committee raised £2,5000 at its annual luncheon last May and its jazz night in Bewdley topped £1,000.

Mr Smith said the committee was “extremely grateful” to the Kidderminster Male Choir who helped raise £6,000 from two concerts, one with the Mousehole Male Voice Choir and another in memory of Judy Watkins with the choir she helped establish, the Valentines.

Other donations included more than £800 from Anne-Marie Simms of Salon 4 Hairdressers, almost £600 from collections at the Shelsley Walsh Speed Hill Climb and £500 from the sale of crème egg filled knitted Easter chicks.

Committee chairman Peter Tomlinson said: “We are very grateful to all those who supported us last year, as our communities recovered from the impact of the pandemic.

“We are now tantalisingly close to our target and hope with one big push this year we can make it over the line and achieve dear Margaret’s ambition in support of the amazing work funded by Cancer Research UK.”

The committee’s next event is a Big Breakfast on Saturday, March 11, at Hartlebury Village Hall, Waresley Court Road, from 9am until 12pm. Full English breakfast is £10 per person and £5 for children under 10.