BBC roadshow inspires youngsters with new careers ideas

Students Ryan Jones, Bethany Drew and Rhianna Harvey with Jasmine Takhar, Tayyib Mahmood, Vince McSweeney and Jess Campbell

Hundreds of students at The Stourport High School and VIth Form College heard from professionals and were able to ask questions.

They included Asian Network radio presenter Jasmine Takhar, former Baxter College student Jess Campbell, from Kidderminster, working as a trainee in the BBC’s Children’s and Education Department, BBC studio manager Tayyib Mahmood and Birmingham-based McCann Advertising Agency’s chief creative officer Vince McSweeney.

The event, at the Minster Road school, was part of the BBC’s challenge to take its careers roadshow to 400,000 school children across the UK, started as part of last year’s centenary celebrations.

Amy Bakkes, an assistant producer with BBC Education, said: “The aim is to inspire the next generation to look at the exciting careers available in the creative industries.

“We have panellists who live within an hour’s drive to show that you don’t have to move to London. There are many opportunities around the country – there’s plenty happening in Birmingham, for example.”

Sara Peace, school principal, said: “Our students really engaged with the team, asked some great questions, listened intently to how they came to their careers and discussed the transferable skills like communicating, organising and team work that are important attributes in so many roles.”