Wyre Forest hospice enlists businesses to collect old Christmas trees

Linden Homes is helping Kemp Hospice clean up Christmas

With the support of several local businesses, KEMP Hospice will be running real Christmas tree collections in a variety of local postcode areas on Friday, January 13 and Saturday, January 14.

With a donation to support the Hospice, local residents can register their address online and arrange a collection.

Jayne Sargeant, KEMP Hospice Fundraiser, said: "Following the success of last year’s event, we wanted to offer our Christmas tree collection and recycling service once again to residents in the Wyre Forest area. For a donation to KEMP Hospice, we’ll collect real Christmas trees from outside their homes and recycle them.

"It’s a great way for not only our local community to support us by donating to support our care services, but for us to support them by taking the hassle of recycling their real Christmas trees off their hands.”

"A number of local businesses are also backing the event, generously giving up their time and resources, with volunteers to collect and recycle the trees from people’s homes."

These businesses so far include the Linden Homes, Park Gate Development, Countryside Partnerships, Hobson’s Brewery, Severn Valley Railway, British Gas, PAX Fire Control, De Beers Garden Centre, Bewdley High School, Stourport Rugby Club, B&Q Kidderminster, Hatt Kitchens, Nurseries, Kelly Plant Hire, Enterprise Rent a Car, Rosies Ground Maintenance, Blue Print Direct Mail, Hire It Kidderminster and others listed on the charity's website.

Darren Beale, Linden Homes managing director, said: “We are once again delighted to support KEMP Hospice by sponsoring their Christmas Tree Collection and recycling event. It’s not only a great service for the community, but it also provides vital fundraising support for the Wyre Forest’s local Hospice charity. We’re very proud to be involved.”