First World War artillery shell found by River Severn magnet fisherman destroyed in controlled explosion

Published:

A first world war artillery shell was destroyed by a controlled explosion after being found by a fisherman in a city in the West Midlands.

Artillery shells during the First World War
West Mercia Police said the suspected live 15lb first world war artillery shell was found on Wednesday by a magnet fisherman in the River Severn in Worcester city centre.

Police said the bomb squad - Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) - safely carried out a controlled explosion on farmland in Worcestershire on Thursday.

A cordon had been put in place in Worcester at Copenhagen Street but that had been lifted on Wednesday evening.

A police spokesman said: "Today, Thursday 29 Dec, the Explosive Ordnance Disposal (EOD) safely carried out a controlled explosion on farmland in Worcestershire of a suspected live 15lb WW1 artillery shell. The shell was found yesterday by a magnet fisherman in the River Severn in Worcester city centre."

David Tooley

By David Tooley

Senior Reporter@TooleyMedia

Senior reporter at the Shropshire Star, focusing on the south of the county. Got a story? Get in touch at david.tooley@mnamedia.co.uk.

