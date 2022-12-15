Notification Settings

The King appoints new Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

The King has appointed the new Lord-Lieutenant of Worcestershire who will take up the role after the retirement of Colonel Patrick Holcroft, CVO, OBE.

Beatrice Grant
Beatrice Grant

Beatrice Grant, who is president of Bewdley Civic Society, will take over the role in March after working in variety of charity roles helping the homeless and disabled.

A Government spokesman said: "Beatrice Grant has devoted much of her life to voluntary charity work. She has been a visitor for the Henry Smith Charitable Trust, making grants to local charities across the West Midlands and Gloucestershire; a Trustee for Maggs Homeless Day Centre in Worcester.

"And she was a volunteer for a London-based homeless charity, for St Richard’s Hospice Day Centre, and for various projects with the British Association of the Knights of Malta, helping the homeless, the sick and the disabled with which she is still involved."

The spokesman added: "She is currently a volunteer with the Alfrick and Lulsley Community Shop, Post Office and Hub; a volunteer for a local foodbank; a fund-raiser for St Richard’s Hospice; a Trustee for the Albright Grimley Charity, a local charitable trust; a committee member for Arts Worcestershire and President of Bewdley Civic Society.

"Mrs Grant lives at Bransford, near Worcester, with her husband Andrew. They have two adult sons."

News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

