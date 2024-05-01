Man, 76, defrauded his dog-walking friends out of £130,000 after he lost out in romance scam

Roger William Marsh, of Pinkham, in Cleobury Mortimer, concocted a story that he needed money because he had designed and patented a racing car part which required funding to resolve issues.

But he later admitted to his dog-walking friends that it was all made up. Telford Magistrates Court was told that he has apologised and paid all the money back.

Some of his victims had used money from their own properties to pay him and some told the court about the impact it has had on them.

Marsh pleaded guilty to six counts of fraud by false representation between November 1, 2022, and May 4, 2023.

The court was told on Tuesday that Marsh had convinced his friends over time that his request for help was genuine.

The court was told that friends of friends became involved in the scheme, and one even offered £25,000 without the need for any interest on the money, so convinced were they by the story. Another victim remortgaged his house and transferred money to Marsh's bank account.