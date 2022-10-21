Notification Settings

Free reading scheme across Worcestershire libraries proves a big hit with children

By Adam Smith

Across Worcestershire Libraries 2,296 young bookworms signed up for The Summer Reading Challenge.

The Gadgeteers
The challenge was the UK’s biggest free reading for pleasure programme for children aged four to 11.

Councillor Marcus Hart, cabinet member for communities, said: "It was heartening to see that so many of the county’s young readers signed up for the Summer Reading Challenge at their local library.

"As a parent myself, I can really appreciate the need for children to read for pleasure over the summer holidays, building reading skills and confidence."

For this year’s Challenge, The Reading Agency partnered with the Science Museum Group to create a Gadgeteers theme, inspiring children to use their curiosity.

This year 1,653 children finished the challenge by reading six books or more and 114 children signed up to become new members of their local libraries.

In all children taking part in the challenge borrowed a total of 136,652 books and 3,162 eBooks/audiobooks.

Across the summer 2,528 young people attended Summer Reading Challenge events at their local library and a total of 92 young volunteers (all under 24) helped the children with the challenge.

Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

