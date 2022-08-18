Jobs fairs and careers clinics being held across Worcestershire

Careers fairs have been organised by Worcestershire County Council

Careers Worcestershire is hosting a number of Apprenticeship and Careers Clinics to help young people learn about what options are available them.

The events are for anyone aged between 16-24.

Councillor Marc Bayliss, cabinet member for economy, infrastructure and skills, said: "We know how stressful the results period can be for young people across Worcestershire and their families. Our Careers Worcs team do a fantastic job of supporting our students all through the year, and the career clinics help to map out the options available after you receive your results."

There is no need to book an appointment, anyone interested should just visit their local library between 10am and 1pm on these dates.

Redditch Library, Tuesday, August 23, Bromsgrove Library, Wednesday, August 24, Kidderminster Library, Tuesday, August 30 Evesham Library and The Hive, Worcester, Tuesday, September 1

Jobs fairs hosted by Job Centre Plus, are being held between 10am and 1pm on the following dates:

Malvern Library, Wednesday, September 7, Bromsgrove Library, Wednesday, September 14, The Hive, Worcester, Tuesday, September 20, Kingfisher Shopping Centre, Redditch, Thursday, September 22 and Kidderminster Town Hall, Thursday, September 29.