Safari Park welcomes critically endangered Sumatran tiger

Dourga the Sumatran tiger

Dourga, a ten-year-old female, arrived at the attraction on August 6 from Fota Wildlife Park in Ireland and is already becoming a firm favourite with keepers.

Following a settling-in period, she will be introduced to the park’s male Sumatran tiger, eight-year-old Nakal, with the hope being they may become a breeding pair in the future.

Originally born in France, at Le Parc des Félins, Dourga has already mothered two cubs and has been identified as a compatible match for Nakal, and the couple could play an important role in protecting their species from extinction.

Angela Potter, head of wildlife said: "We are delighted that Dourga has arrived with us after several months of planning.

"She travelled well and has settled in very quickly, meeting all her new keepers who were very excited that she has joined the WMSP family.

"They have reported that she is a very calm and friendly cat, so I can see her quickly becoming a favourite with guests.

"Once she has finished her quarantine period, she will be slowly introduced to our male, Nakal, as part of a European breeding programme recommendation.

"It is our hope that they will have cubs together in the future. Sumatran tigers are critically endangered, so it is very important to bring the right individuals together to ensure the survival of the species in the longer term."

It is estimated that there are fewer than 4,000 tigers left in the wild and only 400 of those are Sumatran tigers, gaining them a ‘critically endangered’ status from the International Union for the Conservation of Nature.

Tigers face a very uncertain future, due to threats such as habitat loss, conflict with humans and poaching for the illegal trade in tiger body parts.

Dourga is currently in an area not viewable to the public while she settles in, but Sumatran tigers Nakal and Hujan, can be seen on the four-mile safari drive-through.