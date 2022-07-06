Children's characters The Gadgeteers help with Summer Reading Challenge

The Gadgeteers

From Saturday, July 9, children aged from four to 11 can visit their local library to meet the Gadgeteers and to get involved in a science and innovation.

The characters, brought to life by children’s writer and illustrator Julian Beresford, use their curiosity and wonder to understand the science behind a whole range of interests, from fashion and technology to cooking and music.

Through an exciting book collection and accompanying activities, the Gadgeteers will help to spark children’s curiosity about the world around them, and encourage them to feed their imagination over the summer holiday.

They will be boggled by brilliant facts, gaze at the stars, and be inspired by tales of creativity and invention.

Councillor Marcus Hart, cabinet member for communities, said, "The Summer Reading Challenge is always popular with our younger readers here in Worcestershire and I’m sure this year will be no exception.

"The challenge encourages children to read for pleasure over the summer holidays, building reading skills and confidence and helping to prevent the ‘dip’ in reading skills while they are out of school."

He added: "Our libraries play a key role in helping to develop children’s literacy skills, and to help them catch up, this has become particularly important given the disruption schools went through at the height of the Coronavirus pandemic. For the first time in two years, libraries are able to fully welcome children and families into libraries to choose their books and talk face-to-face with library staff about their reading achievements."

Library Managers will be liaising with local schools throughout the challenge to ensure all children have an opportunity to sign up and get involved with the challenge.

Karen Napier, CEO, The Reading Agency added: "We're delighted to see how library partners across the country are organising their own events and activities to support this year's Summer Reading Challenge. We are really looking forward to working closely with them to help get children reading, innovating, and sparking their imaginations this summer."