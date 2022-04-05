Businesses invited to careers fair in Stourport to help primary children understand importance of maths

St Bartholomew’s Primary School pupils learning about maths in jobs (from left) Lincoln Jordan, Jasmine Breakwell, Mia Jones and Alfie Short

The event, at The Civic, on Thursday, June 9 is for year five and six pupils at the Severn Academies Educational Trust’s six primary schools in and around Wyre Forest.

Teachers Toni Branagh-Wall and Laura Graham, who are maths improvement leaders for the trust, want to highlight how key learning maths is to children’s futures.

Mrs Graham said: "We want to show them that no matter what they want to do when they are older, they will need maths in some way or another.

"We are looking for all kinds of businesses and occupations from builders to beauticians, from engineers to ice-cream sellers, that can demonstrate how maths comes into their line of work."

The teachers are hoping for a packed hall and the West Midland Safari Park has already signed up for a stand.

They are also appealing for organisations to sponsor a goody bag, with a pen or pencil, for the children which they can fill with promotional materials to take home.

The trust’s primary schools include St Bartholomew’s CE, Wilden All Saints CE, Hartlebury CE, Wolverley Sebright Academy, Far Forest Lea Memorial CE and Stourport Primary Academy.