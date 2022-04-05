Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Businesses invited to careers fair in Stourport to help primary children understand importance of maths

By Adam SmithWyre ForestPublished:

Businesses are being invited to a careers fair in Stourport to help primary school children figure out the importance of maths in the work place.

St Bartholomew’s Primary School pupils learning about maths in jobs (from left) Lincoln Jordan, Jasmine Breakwell, Mia Jones and Alfie Short
St Bartholomew’s Primary School pupils learning about maths in jobs (from left) Lincoln Jordan, Jasmine Breakwell, Mia Jones and Alfie Short

The event, at The Civic, on Thursday, June 9 is for year five and six pupils at the Severn Academies Educational Trust’s six primary schools in and around Wyre Forest.

Teachers Toni Branagh-Wall and Laura Graham, who are maths improvement leaders for the trust, want to highlight how key learning maths is to children’s futures.

Mrs Graham said: "We want to show them that no matter what they want to do when they are older, they will need maths in some way or another.

"We are looking for all kinds of businesses and occupations from builders to beauticians, from engineers to ice-cream sellers, that can demonstrate how maths comes into their line of work."

The teachers are hoping for a packed hall and the West Midland Safari Park has already signed up for a stand.

They are also appealing for organisations to sponsor a goody bag, with a pen or pencil, for the children which they can fill with promotional materials to take home.

The trust’s primary schools include St Bartholomew’s CE, Wilden All Saints CE, Hartlebury CE, Wolverley Sebright Academy, Far Forest Lea Memorial CE and Stourport Primary Academy.

Any businesses interested in taking part and/or in providing goody bags should email Mrs Graham at LGraham@sbp.saet.co.uk.

Wyre Forest
Local Hubs
News
Adam Smith

By Adam Smith

Reporter

Senior Reporter for the Express & Star.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News