Work begins on new £350,000 exclusive lodge at Brockencote Hall Hotel

Brockencote Hall in Worcestershire

Brockencote Hall Hotel is transforming the original Gate House to the manor house, which dates back to 1884, into a new two-storey lodge ideal for weddings and family holidays.

Named Brockencote Lodge guests can either book a room or the entire building.

Hotel general manager Craig Routledge said: "This is really exciting for Brockencote and will provide something we have never had before at the hotel.

"It will be absolutely perfect as a hideaway destination for our bridal parties, giving them that little bit more exclusivity and something different away from the main house."

He added: "For families it is a great chance to explore what Worcestershire has to offer such as the Safari Park and Severn Valley Railway which are right on our doorstep.

"It is hopefully going to be a home away from home.

"We are all really excited about it – especially coming out from the pandemic which has been a difficult time for the hospitality industry – so to see our owners investing and wanting to expand the offering has given us all a real drive and buzz."

The scheme marks the first major development at the hotel since its full refurbishment in 2012, a year after it Eden Hotel Collection purchased the four-star hotel.

The lodge will include two ground-floor double bedrooms with ensuites, an open kitchen, dining and lounge area, and a secluded private terrace with a hot tub.

There will also be a king-size bedroom with an ensuite and a separate dressing/make-up area on the first floor.

Midlands firm Ainsworth Construction has been appointed to carry out the works, which are expected to be complete at the end of March, ready for the first guests in April.

Mark Chambers, Managing Director at The Eden Hotel Collection, said: "The hospitality industry has been one of the hardest-hit during the pandemic but we are now very much looking forward.

"It is therefore incredibly exciting to be expanding Brockencote’s offering, creating jobs in the local economy, and adding something completely unique for our guests.”

The hotel is located in the stunning Chaddesley Corbett countryside, but is ideally placed to local attractions and is just a 10-minute drive from Kidderminster town centre.

As well as 21 luxurious bedrooms in the main house with views of its 70 acres of parkland, the hotel also offers fine dining in Worcestershire in its acclaimed 3 AA Rosette restaurant The Chaddesley.