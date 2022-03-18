Cancer Research UK sets out stall for 2022 after dire two years of donations in Wyre Forest due to pandemic

Raising cash in the Wyre Forest

The charity’s local committee reported at its annual meeting that £30,000 was collected in 2021, half from in memoriams, following on from just £23,000 in 2020.

By comparison, 2019 had been a record year for the small committee with more than £56,000 raised.

Since then, the committee has grieved the deaths of three stalwarts Mabel Bond, Drene Baker and founder Margaret Griffin, as well as Ali Tomlinson, wife of chairman Peter Tomlinson.

In memoriam donations for Mrs Griffin, who had fundraised for cancer research for 55 years, topped £1,200 and a memorial concert in memory of Mrs Tomlinson, known to many as Dr Summers, raised almost £3,200 to boost last year’s total. In memoriam donations following her death from cancer in 2020 amounted to £11,600, slightly over half of the total raised that year.

Treasurer David Smith said: "It’s been a very tough two years during which time we have lost very dear friends who were tireless supporters of cancer research and, of course, fundraising has been very limited.

"Nevertheless, to raise just over £50,000 during the two years of the pandemic is a significant amount and we thank all those who have contributed.

“With £935,000 now raised since the committee was established by Margaret, we are closing in on our £1 million target.

"We hope that now we can start organising more events, we’ll have a record year to help the charity catch up on the funds it has missed out on, to enable the discovery of new and improved treatments and cures for cancer."

More than £15,000 was raised in Wyre Forest last year from in memoriams and other limited fundraising donations included £4,000 from the Rainbow Care Foundation golf day at Cleobury Mortimer, more than £3,000 from King Charles l School’s Race for Life and £1,100 from Anne-Marie Simms of Salon 4 Hairdressers.

More than £300 raised by Bewdley teenager Ellie Smith and friends who completed a marathon walk and £120 came from the sale of bird tables made by committee vice chairman Mike Griffiths.

Events being planned for this year include a jazz night, luncheon, gardeners’ Question Time, a dress for less fashion show and a fire walk.