Fuel spill forces the M5 near Bromsgrove to close

The fuel spill on the M5

A spokesman for National Highways said: "The M5 is closed northbound J4a (M42) J4 (Bromsgrove) due to a significant fuel spill, following a collision.

"The link road from the M42 southbound to the M5 J4A northbound is also closed. Emergency Services, including Fire and Rescue are in attendance."

The incident happened around 8pm and the effected stretch of motorway was still closed at 10.30pm.

The spokesman added: "Delays are likely on the approach to this closure, with additional journey times also expected on diversion routes.

"Traffic is diverted to follow the solid diamond symbol, via the M42 eastbound (northbound) to J2, then turn around and head back to J1 of the M42. Then head north on the A38 to re-join the M5 at J4. "