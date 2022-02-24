Boys and girls invited to Kidderminster Cricket Club for first taste of ball and willow

Dynamo

The Chester Road outfit will deliver the eight-week programmes on Fridays, from May 20, with the opportunity to stay on as part of the junior section for the remainder of the summer.

Youngsters, aged five to eight, can sign up online to the club’s boys or girls All Stars programme or the mixed Dynamos for eight to 11-year-olds.

The programmes are devised by the ECB as fun introductions to the game and delivered by clubs across the country.

Sarah Beadsworth, KCC junior section chairman, said: "We have our own team of qualified coaches backed up by professional coaches who are gearing up for All Stars and the newer Dynamos, now its second season.

"We run a separate boys and girls All Stars because KCC is a county-designated women’s/girls’ hub, with a 30-strong girls’ section playing softball and hardball cricket in their own and mixed team competitions."

She added:"The programmes run immediately before junior training and when they finish on July 8, the children are invited to stay with us, joining their respective age groups and for the u5s to u7s we run an hour-long transition group.

"The bar is open and this year we are bringing in professional street food traders, making it a great social evening for our families."

Registration for the programmes is online at allstarscricket.co.uk and ecb.co.uk/play/dynamoscricket with kit and t-shirts for All Stars and playing shirt and Topps Cricket Attax cards for Dynamos, who can also develop their cricketing skills via the Dynamos app.