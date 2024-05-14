Fatal Wolverhampton fire: Two men given police bail in connection to death of sisters

The victims, aged in their early 20s and who have not yet been named by police, died at the scene despite the best efforts of the emergency services after a severe fire broke out at a property in Dunstall Hill shortly before 2am on Saturday.

Four other occupants of the house were taken to hospital, with one woman described as being in a "serious condition".

In the aftermath West Midlands Police arrested three men aged 19, 22 and 46.