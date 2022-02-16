New headteacher appointed at Wyre Forest village primary school

New headteacher

Sophie Bartlett, a former class 1 teacher and special educational needs co-ordinator, is “delighted” to take on the new role Hartlebury CE Primary School

She said: "I have high aspirations for our pupils and in the wake of the pandemic our priority is to provide them with more enrichment activities through which they thrive."

Mrs Bartlett is also keen to bring the community back into the school and, in a new development, is opening their forest school for parent and toddler sessions in March.

She said: "The demand for this has been unprecedented and we are so excited. We expected around 8 but have upwards of 40 booked in already.

"I would like to welcome parents to come and see our beautiful grounds and the wonderful work that our staff and children are involved in here, especially those looking for pre-school nursery places."

For next month’s science week, pupils will take part in fossil workshops and have a visit from a life-size animatronic dinosaur.

Mrs Bartlett is also hoping to attract funding for new playground equipment for early years children and create a garden for pupils to promote their mental and social wellbeing.