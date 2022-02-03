Kidderminster solicitors back Harriers with giant banner outside offices

The Harriers take on Premiership giants West Ham and local solicitors MFG commissioned a giant banner to support the team.
The banner has been hung outside their Adam House offices on Birmingham Road and motorists have already been giving it a honk as they pass by.
Tom Esler, partner at MFG Solicitors, said: “Everyone here at mfg Solicitors wishes Kidderminster Harriers good luck for this weekend.
"It’s a massive game not only for the club, but also for the whole town with West Ham coming to play at Aggborough."
He added: "It’s great to see such a buzz in the build up to the match.”