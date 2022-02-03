Kidderminster solicitors back Harriers with giant banner outside offices

John Vacarro and Jordan Goulding from MFG Solicitors preparing for the big match

The Harriers take on Premiership giants West Ham and local solicitors MFG commissioned a giant banner to support the team.

The banner has been hung outside their Adam House offices on Birmingham Road and motorists have already been giving it a honk as they pass by.

Tom Esler, partner at MFG Solicitors, said: “Everyone here at mfg Solicitors wishes Kidderminster Harriers good luck for this weekend.

"It’s a massive game not only for the club, but also for the whole town with West Ham coming to play at Aggborough."