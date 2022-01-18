Pupil with 100 per cent attendance over seven years wins top school award

Award winner Tara Field

Tara Field, who is now reading architectural engineering at Cardiff University, was presented with the Attendance Award at the annual Celebration of Success evening.

The high flyer also won the Year 13 Maths Award, while Jacob Weaver collected the Maths Award for Year 11. His twin brother Ethan scooped the Year 11 Biology Award.

Hollie Williams, whose results included 2 A*s and a Distinction* and is now studying primary teaching at Worcester University, won the Achievement Award.

In the citation from head of 6th form Pete Powell, she was described as “a hardworking, dedicated individual who will go far in life with her bright and sunny personality as well as fabulous academic results”.

Governor Endeavour Awards went to Logan Dixon-Nyman and Kody Grant, who also won the Principal’s Award (Year 11) along with Isaac Culley (Year 8) and Jasmine Wood (Year 10).

The Lady Eddy Award for Outstanding Service was presented to Sarah Beadsworth who retired as chairman of governors in the summer after almost 13 years as a Baxter College governor.

The awards evening was held in the school theatre with restricted numbers to ensure it was Covidsecure. The event was live-streamed to parents at home, there was a limited number of staff and

governors and no special guest.

However, the evening featured live music from a school band and students collected their GCSE and A-level certificates, as well as subject awards and Duke of Edinburgh Awards.

Principal Matthew Carpenter said: “We had to limit numbers to ensure we were Covid safe but after a virtual event last year it was wonderful to see the students receiving their certificates and awards – we even had some Class of 2020 collecting their GCSE certificates.