Council secures three-month closure order on illicit tobacco store in Wolverhampton

Sam Euro Style, in Newhampton Road West, which has just been made the subject of a closure order

Magistrates granted the closure order for Sam Euro Style, in Newhampton Road West, Whitmore Reans, following an application from Wolverhampton Council on September 29 under the Anti-Social Behaviour, Crime and Policing Act 2014.

The three-month closure order is the maximum permitted by law and means that nobody is allowed to enter the premises during that time.

It is the first time the authority has served a closure notice relating to illicit tobacco and is part of a new, tougher approach to prevent further anti-social behaviour and criminal behaviour linked to the premises.

Sam Euro Style has a history of continuous complaints and has been subject to nine inspections and seizures regarding illicit tobacco and alcohol by both Wolverhampton Trading Standards and Her Majesty's Revenue and Customs.

Between August 2014 and February 2016, trading standards officers have seized in excess of 330,000 counterfeit, non-duty paid and foreign cigarettes, more than 42 kilos of illegal hand rolling tobacco and more than 20 litres of counterfeit vodka from the premises and rooms above.

During the council's most recent raid, on June 17, officers discovered that a hole had been cut in the shop wall, connecting it to a neighbouring house, where approximately 250,000 illicit cigarettes were being stored. A number of illegal items, including a machete and an imitation firearm, were also discovered within the shop and were recovered by specialist police officers.

Officers also found 250,000 cigarettes in a shipping container located at a residential address in Walsall that could be linked to the convenience store.

The latest raid follows years of enforcement activity leading to the jailing of the previous owner and the revocation of a premises licence to sell alcohol.

Some of the illicit tobacco products previously seized in raids at Sam Euro Style

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, said: “Local residents shouldn’t be fooled – the sale of illicit tobacco is crime - pure and simple.

“There are organised criminals behind that pack of 20 'knock-off' cigarettes that you might be tempted to buy and they are bringing crime into our communities. Our trading standards team are tireless in their attempts to rid the city of this scourge and this closure order shows how seriously we take the problem.