'I'm excited to run my own franchise in my local community' says new owner of two pizza shops

The Papa Johns takeaways on Lichfield Road in Wednesfield and Coventry Street in Kidderminster were closed by the chain in January, but have been bought and reopened by a new franchisee.

Pavanjot Dhillon and his management team will create 20 jobs across the two stores. He said it was a dream come true to own a Papa Johns store in his own community.

He said: “We’ve lived in the area for a long time.

"It is 20 years since our family first opened a rival franchised pizza outlet in Kidderminster.

"My parents built up their business and eventually sold and retired some years later.

"Fast forward two decades and with my family’s support, it’s my turn to carry on the franchised food business, now with Papa Johns.

“We run owner operated stores, meaning we are in the store every day, supporting our team and welcoming customers.

"I grew up around pizza and fell in love with Papa Johns the moment I tried the fresh, quality dough."

Mr Dhillon, the brand’s youngest franchise owner, is committed to growing the business long term.

He said: “My ambition is to expand in the business in the region and create more job opportunities for people living in Wednesfield and Kidderminster.

"It’s important to be a good neighbour to the local community as it’s where I grew up after all.”

A Papa Johns spokesman said: "We are excited to re-open Papa Johns Wednesfield, which will not only mean that people can get their favourite pizza again, but also create new job opportunities.

"At Papa Johns, we are dedicated to serving delicious pizzas made with quality ingredients, while also having a positive impact on the communities we operate in.

"We look forward to welcoming both familiar and new faces."

For more information about Papa Johns, including store locations and employment opportunities, go to papajohns.co.uk.