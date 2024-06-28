Two new mental health hospitals costing almost £20m officially throw open doors to Midland patients
Two new mental heath hospitals built at a cost of almost £20 million have opened their doors to patients in the region - bringing more than 200 jobs.
The males-only Cygnet Hospital Wolverhampton, in Wolverhampton Road, in Wednesfield, and females-only Cygnet Hospital Oldbury, in Salop Drive, in Bristnall Fields, Oldbury, provide acute and psychiatric intensive care units for adults only.
Both offer rapid access to mental health services led by multi-disciplinary teams.
The private operators of the 56-bed units said patients will get care closer to home and family networks wherever possible.
Between them more than 200 new jobs including health care professionals, clinicians, nurses, catering, domestics and administrative roles have been created.