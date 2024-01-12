Faded double yellow lines near New Cross Hospital causing traffic chaos for residents

Philip Stubbs claims there have been arguments and almost fights between motorists who have been forced to give way because of cars parked on where the lines were once clearly marked on Prestwood Road.

Philip Stubbs who was instrumental in getting the double yellow lines installed around four years ago. Now he wants them re-painted

The 79-year-old, who has lived in the shadow of New Cross for 29 years, says he is used to busy traffic in the area but that recently, because the paint had faded, it has got worse - especially in the morning and around 3pm, with the area close to two primary schools.