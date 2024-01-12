Faded double yellow lines near New Cross Hospital causing traffic chaos for residents
A Wednesfield resident claims people living near New Cross Hospital are facing traffic chaos once more after double yellow lines painted to prevent parking issues have faded, leading motorists to believe they can park there.
By Paul Jenkins
Philip Stubbs claims there have been arguments and almost fights between motorists who have been forced to give way because of cars parked on where the lines were once clearly marked on Prestwood Road.
The 79-year-old, who has lived in the shadow of New Cross for 29 years, says he is used to busy traffic in the area but that recently, because the paint had faded, it has got worse - especially in the morning and around 3pm, with the area close to two primary schools.