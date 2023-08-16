Albion fan celebrates 102nd birthday and claims daily tot of sherry is secret to long life

Doris Wilton celebrated her 102nd birthday at MHA Waterside House with two birthday parties.

Doris Wilton lives at MHA Waterside House, a care home in Wednesfield for people with dementia, and celebrated her birthday with two parties.

There was a family get together with her two sons Alan and Brian in the morning followed by an afternoon tea with residents.

Doris is a loyal West Bromwich Albion fan and would visit The Hawthorns to watch them play regularly prior to moving into the home.

Therefore, the day was themed with West Brom decorations and Doris spent most of the day opening presents and tucking into birthday cake.

Doris Wilton says a "tot of sherry every day before bed” is the secret to a long life. Doris Wilton celebrated her 102nd birthday with two parties.

Kerry Kenton, activity coordinator said: “It was a nice surprise for Doris to have two parties on her birthday. She knew it was her birthday and had a huge smile on her face.

“Her family bought in some presents and a cake, and the kitchen staff prepared another one for the afternoon event.

“She said she had a lovely day with her family and really enjoyed the second part with the residents.