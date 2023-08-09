Park Lane, Wednesbury, near where the incident is said to have taken place. Photo: Google

Violence broke out after a minor collision between a Honda Civic and a Ford Transit van on Park Lane, Wednesbury at around 1.15pm yesterday.

Police say that the driver of the Honda was confronted by a man from the Transit and punched several times.

A statement from West Midlands Police said that after the assault, someone else from the Transit is then understood to have taken the victim's keys and taken his car.

On arrival, police found the man, aged in his 50s, with severe head injuries. He was taken to hospital where he remains in a "serious but stable" condition.

A West Midlands Ambulance Service spokesperson said: "We were called at 1.14pm to an assault on Park Lane in Wednesbury. One ambulance, a paramedic officer and a MERIT trauma doctor and critical care paramedic attended the scene.

"Upon arrival, we found a man with serious injuries. He received advanced trauma care at the scene which continued en route to hospital where he was conveyed for further treatment."

