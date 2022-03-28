The former Edward the Elder Primary School is being demolished

Plans have been put forward to Wolverhampton Council to demolish the disused Edward the Elder Primary and Nursery School situated on Lichfield Road, Wednesfield.

The building, which dates back to 1910 but closed in 2007, is set tp be demolished on May 12 to make way for the Wednesfield Technology Primary School, run by the Shireland Collegiate Academy Trust.

But the development has been met with a mixed reaction from former students who have been left "very sad" another historic building will be torn down in the area – but welcomed the move for a new school to help youngsters for generations to come.

A design and access statement, submitted with the plans to council chiefs, said: "The proposal is to develop a building and entire school site that will enhance the local environment and respond to the local surroundings and community.

A class at the school pictured in 1928

"It will present an identifiable image of a new, aspirational, future-thinking educational establishment that will serve to embed the school profile as part of the community it serves.

"The intention of the school is to provide a state-of-the-art facility to enable the school to deliver the high-quality technology-based curriculum in a new inspiring and focused environment."

The new school would serve roughly 26 nursery pupils, 60 reception pupils, 120 in Key Stage 1 and a further 240 in Key Stage 2, under the proposals.

Education chiefs hope the new school will be open in 18 months' time, for the September 2023 intake, with the site also boasting 26 car parking spaces including two disabled bays and four electric vehicle charging points.

Besides the classrooms, a library, studio, dining and sports hall and a hygiene room will all be built – with the school also having special educational needs and disabilities (SEND) facilities.