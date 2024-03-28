Delight as Wetherspoon pub in Wednesfield gets top hygiene rating

The Royal Tiger, in Wednesfield's High Street, was awarded a five-star rating by the council’s inspectors.

Scores on the Doors aims to highlight hygiene standards in pubs, restaurants, takeaways and clubs across the borough.

Inspectors judge outlets on how hygienic and well-managed the food preparation at the premises is and each business is benchmarked against the same criteria.

That is hygiene, structural and confidence in management.

The pub’s manager, Elizabeth Pearson, said: “We are delighted that we have gained the top rating and I’m sure our customers will welcome the news too.

“Standards of hygiene at the pub are of paramount importance.

“All of the staff work hard to ensure that the pub offers its customers the highest levels of hygiene at all time and we are delighted that our efforts have been recognised with the five-star rating.”