Centenarian spreads the word of the Lord online

Eric Cull has been reading psalms, prayers and passages from the bible as part of his YouTube channel "The Wayside Pulpit".

The 102-year-old and committed Christian had been recording and producing CDs of his religious readings with his wife Joyce from more than 35 years before her death in October last year, aged 76.

Life-long friend Lee Wood, who preaches at New Hope Baptist Church in Coseley, said Mr Cull had been looking to continue his recordings when a conversation began with Mr Wood's nephew Chad.

He said: "Eric had been producing CDs with religious messages with his wife Joyce, which they distributed freely to the community, but that ended after Joyce's death last year.

"I was having a conversation with Eric last Christmas when he was telling me how he was concerned that he wouldn't be able to do his CDs anymore, which would stop his life's work to share the word of the Lord.

"I then said that Chad had done videos with myself on YouTube and suggested he should do the same with Eric and it was just a natural fit as they get on well."

Mr Wood said the 17-year-old Chad set up the channel and began working with Eric to record the videos, then upload them to the channel.

He said Eric had experience of broadcasting, having been a radio presenter on hospital radio when he was 96, as well as doing work with stations such as Beacon Radio as far back as the 1960s, and said he was a natural in front of the camera.

He said: "He really is very good in front of the camera, very lucid and comfortable talking on screen.

"You will never meet a nice, more pious man than Eric, a man genuinely enjoys sharing the word of the Lord with everyone and doesn't ask for any rewards from it."

Eric said: "My reason for doing this channel is to comfort and encourage all people through times of difficulty and suffering."