Notification Settings

Subscribe to one or all notification sources from this one place.

Newsletter

Subscribe to our newsletter to get the day's top stories sent directly to you.

Low water pressure in Wednesfield 'could take years to fix'

By Joe SweeneyWednesfieldPublished: Last Updated:

A large number of homes in Wednesfield are experiencing problems with low water pressure – which a local councillor believes could take another two to three years to resolve.

The corner of Kitchen Lane in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton
The corner of Kitchen Lane in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton

Residents have been complaining about issues with low water pressure for several months, prompting local councillor Phil Bateman) to make an impassioned plea to providers Severn Trent Water to fix the problem.

Low water pressure means the water that comes out of plumbing fixtures such as taps or shower heads dribbles out weakly and slowly – rather than spraying out at the speed and volume normally expected.

This can make everything from showering, washing dishes and doing laundry into longer, more frustrating tasks when water pressure is diminished.

Councillor Bateman said: “Many residents in this area are continuing to suffer from low water pressure, so I have been in contact with Severn Trent for more details regarding this matter.

“They have informed me that – in a nutshell – they are fully aware that there is a problem with low water pressure in the area.

“Severn Trent have a plan to upgrade a local booster pumping station, although this will require significant capital investment. This is the pumping station at the corner of Kitchen Lane, off Linthouse Lane.

“The water company’s engineers are currently reviewing the options and the successful one will then be prioritised against other required upgrades on the network."

Councillor Bateman added: “They tell me that they always strive very hard to deal with each situation in order of priority.

“The company has also informed me that the engineering solution won’t be a quick fix and could take up to 2025 before they are able to complete the work.

“In the meantime, however, our Network Control team will try very hard to manage the situation in a way that minimises any of the impact on customers.

“I felt it was important that the residents know of the potential problems we could all have.

“Until Severn Trent makes that much-needed investment in this very important pumping station on Kitchen Lane, I will be keeping everyone fully informed on this matter.

“As I am very glad and keen that Severn Trent understands the needs of Wednesfield residents regarding this ongoing issue, I shall not just be leaving the matter there,” said Councillor Bateman.

Wednesfield
Wolverhampton
Local Hubs
News
Politics
Joe Sweeney

By Joe Sweeney

@JoeSweeneyLDR

Local Democracy Reporter covering Wolverhampton.

Most Read

Most Read

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.

Top Stories

More from the Express & Star

Voices

Crime

Business

Education

UK & International News

UK News

Viral news

World News