Low water pressure in Wednesfield 'could take years to fix'

The corner of Kitchen Lane in Wednesfield, Wolverhampton

Residents have been complaining about issues with low water pressure for several months, prompting local councillor Phil Bateman) to make an impassioned plea to providers Severn Trent Water to fix the problem.

Low water pressure means the water that comes out of plumbing fixtures such as taps or shower heads dribbles out weakly and slowly – rather than spraying out at the speed and volume normally expected.

This can make everything from showering, washing dishes and doing laundry into longer, more frustrating tasks when water pressure is diminished.

Councillor Bateman said: “Many residents in this area are continuing to suffer from low water pressure, so I have been in contact with Severn Trent for more details regarding this matter.

“They have informed me that – in a nutshell – they are fully aware that there is a problem with low water pressure in the area.

“Severn Trent have a plan to upgrade a local booster pumping station, although this will require significant capital investment. This is the pumping station at the corner of Kitchen Lane, off Linthouse Lane.

“The water company’s engineers are currently reviewing the options and the successful one will then be prioritised against other required upgrades on the network."

Councillor Bateman added: “They tell me that they always strive very hard to deal with each situation in order of priority.

“The company has also informed me that the engineering solution won’t be a quick fix and could take up to 2025 before they are able to complete the work.

“In the meantime, however, our Network Control team will try very hard to manage the situation in a way that minimises any of the impact on customers.

“I felt it was important that the residents know of the potential problems we could all have.

“Until Severn Trent makes that much-needed investment in this very important pumping station on Kitchen Lane, I will be keeping everyone fully informed on this matter.