Tim Hortons drive-thru in the Black Country to open later this month

Tim Hortons' drive-thru restaurant will launch on October 20

The company said it the branch would launch on October 20 at 7am at the retail park – with the first 100 customers receiving a free breakfast meal.

And the very first person in the drive-thru and restaurant queue will be awarded with free drinks for a whole year– a prize worth around £3,100.

Tim Hortons will also run a series of give-aways including free drinks and donuts for customers who activate their digital wallet to celebrate the opening.

Kevin Hydes, chief commercial officer of Tim Hortons franchise in the UK, said: "We have always received a lot of love from the West Midlands community ever since we opened our first restaurant in the region in 2018, and so it brings me great pleasure to be announcing our opening date in Wolverhampton."

"We are a brand that never likes to launch quietly and are renowned for our generous opening offers and giveaways. Our launch on October 20 will be no different and we can’t wait to welcome both fans and first-timers throughout the day."