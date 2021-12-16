Digging in to help the African Caribbean community

Representatives involved in the community project gather at the new allotment

Supported by Bristol Street Motors, the Back to Eden Community Allotment Project is based at Heath Town Allotments, situated on the New Park Village estate in Wolverhampton.

The project will focus on using horticulture and gardening activities to encourage people of all ages to grow fruit and vegetable crops, adopt healthier lifestyles and improve physical, mental, and emotional well-being.

During the official opening ceremony, a Windrush bench was unveiled and children from Trinity CE Primary Academy planted a symbolic fruit tree.

Robert Forrester, chief executive of Bristol Street Motors, said: "This fantastic community initiative is something we are proud to support.

"To help people to help each other and themselves is very rewarding and I hope the project goes from strength to strength."

The involvement of Trinity CE Primary Academy and Heath Park High School will help to facilitate an intergenerational aspect of the project, allowing seniors and others to share Windrush stories in a relaxed, natural environment.

Two allotment plots, which had not been used for years and were often grounds for fly-tipping, were acquired by the project.

The plots have now been made safe and the project is appealing for further volunteers and support.

Joe Jackson, from Churches 4 Positive Change, said: “This has been a very difficult year for the local community which prompted a number of churches in the area to come together to give something back.

“This project has been a combined effort from many different parties to create this fantastic area for people to enjoy for years to come.