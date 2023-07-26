Transformation of Bilston playing fields nearing completion

Councillor Linda Leach and Councillor Craig Collingswood at the play area

The transformation at Prouds Lane Playing Fields by Wolverhampton Council and developers Haystoun Construction Limited is set to be completed in early August.

Work has been carried out following a community consultation and improvements include a new play area with inclusive equipment to enable children of all ages and abilities to play together.

Additional trees and hedges have been planted, existing football pitches have been renovated and outdoor gym equipment has been installed to help people boost their fitness levels.

New railings have replaced the old and tired perimeter fencing and specially designed control barriers to combat motorcycle access have been installed.

The barriers are designed to allow access for pedestrians, cyclists, wheelchairs and mobility scooters.

There have also been a number of landscaping improvements, site security enhancements and new benches and litter bins installed.

To help residents enjoy the playing fields through the year, new hard-surface perimeter footpaths have been created and edged.

Prouds Lane Playing Fields have been in need of refurbishment for some time and following a public consultation in 2019, residents gave their support to plans to revamp the site.

Limited funds were available and residents were initially asked to prioritise elements of the plan.

However, following further contributions from Public Health and local developers under a Section 106 Planning Agreement, the full list of improvements are being made.

Councillor Craig Collingswood, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for environment and climate change, said: “How fantastic to see these significant improvements at Prouds Lane Playing Fields.

“There is a great range of new attractions and refurbishments here for people to enjoy and once the final elements are complete, I really hope residents come and make the most of the new-look playing fields with their families and friends.

“The work at Prouds Lane is a great example of our commitment to investing in the city’s parks. It comes hot on the heels of the announcement of our six Green Flag Awards this year, an achievement that makes us very proud and demonstrates the importance we place on our green spaces.”

Councillor Linda Leach, Wolverhampton Council’s deputy mayor and Bilston North ward councillor, said: “This has been such an important project to all the residents who gave their views during the consultation and identified the things that matter to them.

“We have worked very hard to make sure their priorities have been met and I am thrilled to see Prouds Lane Playing Fields coming to life to be enjoyed by the whole community.”

Residents are advised that dogs are not allowed within the play area but are welcome in all other areas if they are kept under control.