'Best in the world': Bilston market celebrates 50th anniversary next week

Bilston Market

The well-known market, hailed as a "jewel in the crown", opened on March 12, 1973, with 88 stalls providing a range of goods and services.

Now it is set to mark the historic milestone with a special plaque being unveiled and a range of council events being held on March 11.

Councillor Stephen Simkins, deputy leader of the council, who represents Bilston East, was full of praise for the much-loved marketplace.

He said: "Bilston market is the life and soul of the town centre. The market has been there from when I was a child shopping with my nan and mum.

"And it's not just a market either, it's a meeting place – I can remember my mum talking to her cousins and other family members. The market itself is like a family, it's got a great atmosphere and there's fresh fruit and veg. I try not to shop anywhere else.

"Every Saturday me and my son go and do some shopping there and I see old friends there too. It really is a jewel in the crown. We all love the market and another benefit is that its helping to bring more people into the town."

Councillor Simkins added that he would be at the market on Saturday once again, having championed the much-loved site with his saying: "Shapping in Bilston, ay I".

A special event will take place on March 11 with Wolverhampton deputy mayor Councillor Dr Michael Hardacre unveiling the special plaque. Attractions at the celebrations, which will run from 10am to 3pm, include performances from Hit the Dhol, free face paint and balloon animals for youngsters.

The market café will also be feeding hungry visitors with a special offer on afternoon teas with a celebratory glass of prosecco.

Some of the businesses from the launch are still trading, including Bennetts café, Julie Hopkins hosiery, Nicholls fruit and veg, Pritchard’s fruit and veg, Sand’s Fish and Lawson Thomas meat, poultry and deli. Members of the traders’ families will be special guests at the fun day.

Councillor Steve Evans, Wolverhampton Council’s cabinet member for city environment and climate change, added: “A very happy birthday to Bilson indoor market hall! A fun day is planned so please come along and celebrate with us."

“At a time when a number of indoor markets are closing, I am really happy to say that Bilston is still going strong and we have full occupancy on stalls in the indoor market.

“Many generations of city families have had stalls here and many of our residents will have done their shopping at the market for years. It’s a really wonderful place to have a friendly chat with our stall holders and find quality goods at excellent prices.

“As a council, we’re aiming to keep all our markets open for many years to come with our package of support for young traders. We want to encourage a new generation of business owners so we can celebrate another 50 fabulous years.”

Bilston indoor and outdoor markets include almost 200 stalls, offering a huge range of goods and services including fresh foods, fruit and vegetables, meat and fish, a large range of fashion, jewellery and shoes and household items.