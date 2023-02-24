Fruit and veg shortages leave shoppers flocking to independents at Bilston Market

Pictured are traders Neata Banner, Julie Emery and John Loydon

The shortages come after unexpected weather conditions took a hold of many European and African nations, spelling disaster for much of the imported fresh produce that we are accustomed to.

But Bilston Market was a lot busier on Thursday as shoppers visited independent fruit and veg sellers, who have yet to impose basket limits and still have a wide selection of goods on the shelves.

JD Produce, an independent fruit and veg stall on Bilston Market, is one of the stalls yet to bring in restrictions on the number of items customers are allowed to buy.

Julie Emery, owner of JD Produce, said: “We are working very hard with our suppliers to source the goods from different locations so we can keep foods on the shelves. The issues in Morocco and Spain are causing real issues.

“We’ve had to spike the prices in relation to the shortages - for example, a head of lettuce that previously would have been 80p is now around £1.80 at the moment, which is a huge price increase.”

Many small markets have yet to introduce the imposed basket limit, instead working on alternative sources with their own suppliers to try to keep the goods flowing.

Ms Emery said: “We aren’t rationing at the moment, if our suppliers decide to impose a ration onto us then we may adopt a basket limit to make sure that everyone gets a little of something, but at the moment we’re good.”

As more supermarkets impose the basket limit, more shoppers are turning to independent markets to get the bulk of their fruit and vegetable shop, giving produce stalls an unexpected boost.

Ms Emery continued: “We have noticed a boost in new faces, people who commonly shop in the supermarkets know they can’t get the number of goods they would probably need so they come here.

“It’s a good boost for businesses but it’s not very good for the overall economy, but it does get people into the stalls which are always brilliant.”

Thelma Powell, 35, from Bilston, who was shopping with her mother Cecile, said: “I’m here with my mother who usually shops at these markets. We have noticed a spike in the prices and the basket limit is not really good for us.

“We do usually shop at the independent sellers because it’s better valued and you get friendlier service, but we have noticed the prices going up.”

Julie Emery serves regular customer Cecile Powell

Jason Levy, 25, from Bilston, usually shops in chain supermarkets. He said: “This is a real change for me, I have never shopped in market stalls before but this has kind of forced me to look for alternative places to get my daily shop.

“It’s been a good experience. I understand why people come to places like this, everyone is so nice and you get to buy individual high-quality stuff, I’d definitely come back here more.”

John Loydon, a cashier at JD Produce, added: “This is a good reason to buy from smaller vendors I suppose, we have the produce and it’s all high quality and decently priced, people should absolutely be more encouraged to buy from more independent sellers.

"We haven't incorporated a basket limit as of yet, and as you can see we have still got plenty on the shelves at the moment.