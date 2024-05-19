More than a dozen firefighters rush to woodland fire near Kinver
People were asked to avoid the Enville area after a large wildfire broke out.
By Lauren Hill
Three fire engines and fourteen firefighters were scrambled to woodland at Enville, near Kinver, on Sunday after the alarm was raised at about 2.30pm.
The crews attended with specialist equipment including water carriers and an off-road vehicle.
The Staffordshire Fire and Rescue Service said the blaze was under control as of 4.30pm, but crews remained on the scene to damp down and monitor.