Female heroes celebrated as part of special exhibition

Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Greg Brackenridge and Barbara Emanuel from Soroptimist International Bilston & District join others at the exhibition

Soroptimist International Bilston & District have put on the exhibition at Bilston Library on Mount Pleasant to celebrate the contributions of women from the region as part of a discussion on gender equality called #BreakTheBias.

The exhibition was officially opened on Tuesday by the Mayor of Wolverhampton Councillor Greg Brackenridge, with members of the Soroptimist group, which is part of an international women’s service organisation inspiring action and transforming the lives of women & girls, in attendance.

Joint programme action officer Jackie Brooks helped to set up the exhibition and said the exhibition was about showcasing people who had made an impact.

She said: "We tried to pick women who had made a name for themselves and, hopefully, moved our gender on a bit as a way of celebrating International Women's Day.

"We're hoping that people going into the library will see something about the women who have done things in the region and what we're trying to do is raise the awareness of the differential between the genders."

Women being showcased in the exhibition include cricketer Rachel Heyhoe-Flint, Paralympic medal and grand slam-winning tennis player Jordanne Whiley and former Mayor of Wolverhampton Gwen Stafford Good.

Ms Brooks said she also hoped that the exhibition would bring eyes to the work being done by Soroptimist International.

She said: "Soroptimism is women working for women worldwide and we are trying to transform the lives of women and girls in Wolverhampton and Bilston and across the world.

"We are just ordinary women who meeting twice a month and have speakers and what we try to do is do little things and big things and do everything we can to help everyone, whether they are women, men or children."