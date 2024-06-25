Tram services to Wolverhampton Station halted due to broken down tram
Metro services are currently not running to Wolverhampton Station due to a broken down tram.
West Midlands Metro announced on X this afternoon that trams are not currently operating between the Royal and Wolverhampton Station due to another tram blocking the way at Pipers Row.
The services will continue to run between the Royal and Edgbaston Village.
It is not yet known when the service to Wolverhampton Station will recommence.