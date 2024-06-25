'I heard shouting then saw plumes of smoke': Resident recalls deadly Wolverhampton house fire

The fire on Plascom Road, near East Park in Wolverhampton, started at a semi-detached house in the early hours of Tuesday, leading to five people being taken to hospital.

The blaze killed a 26-year-old man, prompting West Midlands Police to launch a murder investigation, while a 52-year-old woman has been left with life-changing burns and a 16-year-old boy remained in a life-threatening condition on Tuesday afternoon

The area around Plascom Road was cordoned off by police from the junction with Coalport Road to the area next to East Park on the junction with Parklands Road while forensic teams worked at the scene, with a number of police cars and officers visible throughout the street.

On nearby Astbury Close, one resident said he had been in bed at around 1am and had heard shouting from Plascom Road, and described the scene he saw when he opened the curtains.

He said: "We have the bedroom windows open as it was very warm last night and I heard someone shouting and a dog barking and thought it was because the warm weather was back and people were outside and something had kicked off.

"I looked outside and that's when I saw the plumes of smoke and then saw the lights from the fire and ambulance and police.

"I saw the smoke continuing to rise and then it all went very quiet except for the emergency services vehicles."