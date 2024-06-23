Tributes paid to inspirational leader as she calls time at charity

The Haven Wolverhampton has paid tribute to an "inspiring and committed" leader after CEO Popinder Kaur stepped down from the role on June 14.

Ms Kaur had been involved with the charity, which supports women and children affected by domestic abuse and homelessness, for 20 years, having become a bid writer in 2004 and working her way up to become CEO in 2016.

The charity said she was departing to embark on a new chapter and offered thanks for her years of service.

A spokeswoman for The Haven Wolverhampton said: "At The Haven Wolverhampton, we have been committed to supporting women and children affected by domestic abuse and homelessness, and advocating for women and children’s rights, for more than half a century.

"Throughout our history, we have been fortunate to have passionate and dedicated leaders who have worked tirelessly to advance our mission and make a difference in the lives of those we serve.

"With gratitude for her service, we would like to announce the departure of our Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Popinder (Popi) Kaur, as she embarks on her next chapter.

"Popi has spent two decades at the organisation, starting as a bid writer in 2004 before becoming CEO in 2016.

Ms Kaur said she was proud of the work of The Haven

"Popi has been instrumental in advocating for women and children during her time here and is so passionate about the cause we support. Her commitment has been inspiring."

Ms Kaur spoke about her own pride at the work done by the team at the charity and offered her own thanks to staff and colleagues.

She said: “Thank you for the immense honour of serving this charity and this exceptional team over the last 20 years.

"We have achieved many milestones and provided safety to hundreds of women and children over the years to help transform their lives.

“I leave knowing The Haven is in good hands with a talented group of leaders and a strong portfolio of safe accommodation and excellent reputation amongst commissioners and funders and our partners.

“Serving as CEO and working with such a fantastic team to accomplish all that we have was one of the most remarkable experiences of my life.

"To all my colleagues and friends, thank you for making the last twenty years so special.”

The Haven is advertising for a new CEO, with all details found on The Haven website at careers.havenrefuge.org.uk/job/fea8261e-3807-42c0-9d8c-ec6e1f1912c0